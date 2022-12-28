Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh: Here’s all you need to know about the character Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi plays in the film – Exclusive

MUMBAI :Recently, it was announced that Rajkumar Santoshi is all set for the release of his next directorial titled Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. The film stars Deepak Antani as Mahatma Gandhi and Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen playing the role of Nathuram Godse in it.

But, apart from these two actors, Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi, will also be seen in the film. This will be Tanisha’s debut film. Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment, and we have got some interesting details about what character Tanisha plays in the film.

According to sources, Tanisha will be seen playing the role of one the followers of Mahatma Gandhi in the film. Her character is said to be on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi’s followers Abha and Madhu. Sources also informed us that from the interval point, the film is about her point of view about Mahatma Gandhi.

Rajkumar Santoshi has got the best of the actors in his films, so it will be interesting to see what response the performance of Tanisha will get.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh will mark Santoshi’s directorial comeback after around a decade. His last film as a director was Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Phata Poster Nikhla Hero.

Earlier, TellyChakkar also gave you exclusive news about Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol’s upcoming film. According to sources, one of the sons of the Gadar actor, Karan Deol or Rajveer Deol, might star in with him in Santoshi’s next which is reportedly titled Lahore 1947.

