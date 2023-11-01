Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh Trailer! Get ready to witness the clash of ideologies with some great performances

MUMBAI :Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, no doubt how can we forget movies like Andaz Apna Apna, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Phata Poster Nikla Hero and others coming from the side of the filmmaker. He is indeed one of the finest filmmakers we have in Bollywood industry, now the director is the talk of the town for his upcoming movie titled Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

The trailer of the movie is finally out and here is what the trailer has to say about the movie.

About the trailer

Talking about the trailer, it definitely promises some strong performances, also we can see the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and how there are repercussions in the country, whereas on the other hand one man who is completely against the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse and how his ideas are been portrayed in the movie, well we are going to see the clash of ideas between Godse and Gandhi and there is the verbal fight between them,. And whose way is right and the history will remember whom the best possible way is something shown in the movie.

Expectation from the movie

No doubt we always expect something brilliant out of Rajkumar Santoshi movie, the filmmaker has created a strong fan based for himself who always expect a good content from his movies also looking at the trailer we won't be wrong in the saying that we can expect some strong performances coming from the side of different actors and there is the discussion happening in the movie and the clash of ideas is the USP. Daughter of Rajkumar Santoshi, Tanisha Santosh looks quite promising and it will be a treat to watch this new talent on screen.

Cast of the movie

This movie coming from Rajkumar Santoshi has some brilliant talents like Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, Pawan Chopra, Tanisha Santoshi and Anuj Saini and the movie is all set to hit the big screen on 26th January.

