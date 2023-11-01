Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh Trailer! Get ready to witness the clash of ideologies with some great performances

The trailer of one of the much awaited movies Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is finally out and here is what the trailer has to say about the movie
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 17:12
movie_image: 
Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh Trailer! Get ready to witness the clash of ideologies with some great performances

MUMBAI :Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, no doubt how can we forget movies like Andaz Apna Apna, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Phata Poster Nikla Hero and others coming from the side of the filmmaker. He is indeed one of the finest filmmakers we have in Bollywood industry, now the director is the talk of the town for his upcoming movie titled Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

The trailer of the movie is finally out and here is what the trailer has to say about the movie.

About the trailer

Talking about the trailer, it definitely promises some strong performances,  also we can see the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and how there are repercussions in the country, whereas on the other hand one man who is completely against the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse and how his ideas are been portrayed in the movie, well we are going to see the clash of ideas between Godse and Gandhi and there is the verbal fight between them,. And whose way is right and the history will remember whom the best possible way is something shown in the movie.

ALSO READ –  Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"

Expectation from the movie

No doubt we always expect something brilliant out of Rajkumar Santoshi movie, the filmmaker has created a strong fan based for himself who always expect a good content from his movies also looking at the trailer we won't be wrong in the saying that we can expect some strong performances coming from the side of different actors and there is the discussion happening in the movie and the clash of ideas is the USP. Daughter of Rajkumar Santoshi, Tanisha Santosh looks quite promising and it will be a treat to watch this new talent on screen.

Cast of the movie

This movie coming from Rajkumar Santoshi has some brilliant talents like Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, Pawan Chopra, Tanisha Santoshi and Anuj Saini and the movie is all set to hit the big screen on 26th January.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Shah Rukh Khan gets support from the South for Pathaan, but why not from Bollywood?

GANDHI GODSE EK YUDH RAJUKUMAR SANTOSHI Deepak Antani Chinmay Mandlekar Pawan Chopra TANISHA SANTOSHI AND ANUJ SAINI Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 17:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Exclusive! Anupamaa! Toshu steals Kinjal’s money to gain profit
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Exclusive! Snehal Reddy roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. We have constantly been at the...
Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a limit…” 
MUMBAI :Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is currently all over the news for his soon to release film Pathaan. However the...
Recent Stories
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi

Latest Video

Related Stories
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi
This TV actress had a tiny crush on Vicky Kaushal – Read Deets
This TV actress had a tiny crush on Vicky Kaushal – Read Deets
Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"
Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"
RRR wins Best Original Song award at Golden Globes 2023; Here's how SS Rajamouli and team represented India perfectly at the awa
RRR wins Best Original Song award at Golden Globes 2023; Here's how SS Rajamouli and team represented India perfectly at the awards
SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani at the 80th Golden Globes
SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani at the 80th Golden Globes
Shilpa Shetty Jets to Hyderabad For The Next Schedule Of 'Indian Police Force'
Shilpa Shetty Jets to Hyderabad For The Next Schedule Of 'Indian Police Force'