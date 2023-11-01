From Gandhi Godse trailer to RRR winning big at international platform, here are the trending stories for today

Another day and another list of treading stories are floating all over the internet, let us have a look at these trending stories from entertainment world. 
From Gandhi Godse trailer to RRR winning big at international platform here are the trending stories for today

MUMBAI : No doubt, the fans always look forward to upcoming news from the world of entertainment. We have seen some great news and information which are floating all over the internet. Well, it is a new day and a new set of stories are trending for today.

From RRR winning big at international platform to Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh trailer winning hearts, here are at the list of trending stories for today.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh trailer

The trailer of one of the much awaited movies of 20283 Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh has finally released the movie which has some amazing cast like Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, Pawan Chopra and Tanisha Santoshi. Well we can expect some strong performances from the movie. The trailer of the movie is trending and it is winning the hearts of fans. The movie will be clashing with Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

RRR winning big at Golden Globes

Movie RRR directed by SS Rajamouli is the current of the town and the reasons will definitely make you proud, the movie is the talk of the town at the international platform because the song Natu Natu has won best original song at Golden Globes awards 2023, the fans are not keeping calm but are celebrating this news and we can see many celebrities are appreciating and congratulating the team RRR.

Varisu and Thunivu two major releases during this Pongal

The fans are witnessing two major releases on the occasion of Pongal, the first movie Varisu which has thalapathy Vijay along with Rashmika Mandana on the other movie is till Thunivu which has Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier. Both these movie are winning the hearts of the fans and doing well at the box office of India.

ALSO READ – Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh Trailer! Get ready to witness the clash of ideologies with some great performances

Shahrukh Khan at Auto Expo 2023

The pictures and videos of superstar Shahrukh Khan is floating all over the internet the actor was seen attending Auto Expo 2023, no doubt he is looking Supreme handsome, also there is video which is getting viral all over where the actor was seen singing ‘Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam’

Well these are some of the trending stories which are the talk of the town currently from the entertainment world.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  “What type of shirt she is wearing where is your other half of the shirt” netizens trolls Malaika Arora

