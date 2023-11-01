From Gandhi Godse trailer to RRR winning big at international platform, here are the trending stories for today
MUMBAI : No doubt, the fans always look forward to upcoming news from the world of entertainment. We have seen some great news and information which are floating all over the internet. Well, it is a new day and a new set of stories are trending for today.
From RRR winning big at international platform to Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh trailer winning hearts, here are at the list of trending stories for today.
Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh trailerThe trailer of one of the much awaited movies of 20283 Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh has finally released the movie which has some amazing cast like Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, Pawan Chopra and Tanisha Santoshi. Well we can expect some strong performances from the movie. The trailer of the movie is trending and it is winning the hearts of fans. The movie will be clashing with Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathaan.
RRR winning big at Golden Globes
Varisu and Thunivu two major releases during this Pongal
Shahrukh Khan at Auto Expo 2023
Well these are some of the trending stories which are the talk of the town currently from the entertainment world.
