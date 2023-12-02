Ganesh Hedge along with wife and Anupam Kher arrive at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Mumbai reception

MUMBAI : Bollywood new power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the note on the 7th of February at Suryagarh, Jaisalmer.

The wedding was attended by close friends and family. Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar were the few guests who attended the wedding.

Post the wedding, the couple had a family party at the actor’s house and they returned to Mumbai yesterday.

A wedding reception has been organized at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. A lot of Bollywood celebs are expected to attend the wedding reception, and it is surely going to be a star-studded night.

Kiara and Sidharth met on the sets of Shershaah, and though there were reports that they are in a relationship, the couple never spoke about it. But, their public appearances kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship.

The actors looked gorgeous at their wedding where Kiara was seen wearing a black & white gown whereas Sidarth was seen wearing a black suit and both looked like a lovely couple madly in love.

The first guest to arrive was Abhishek Bachchan and then followed by Ganesh Hedge with his wife, followed by Anupam Kher.

Kajol and Ajay Devgan also graced the reception. Siddharth’s ex – Alia Bhatt came along with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

The reception is going to be a star-studded one and many biggies will be coming for the reception.

Well, there is no doubt that Sidarth and Kiara are today one of the most loved and powerful couples in Bollywood.

Tellychakkar wishes the Bollywood couple a Happy Married life!

