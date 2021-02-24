Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser talk: Alia Bhatt is the queen of Kamathipura

MUMBAI: Much awaited and much talked about movie of Alia Bhatt, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is finally got an update, ever since the movie was announced the fans all over were looking forward to the movie and then later the poster of the movie featuring Alia Bhatt was out and was loved by the fans.

And today Finally on birthday o director SLB, the terser of the movie is out, and is already getting much love from the fans all over, as we see from the teaser the actress is looking completely different and very much into character, the fans are talking about the actress’s look and her performance in the movie.

From the teaser we see that Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Queen of Kamathipura, Gangu, who is bold, fearless and lies her life on her own terms, well the teaser is high on dialogues and performance of the lead also, we cannot avoid the beautiful sets director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has recreated that can be seen in this teaser.

Well looking at this teaser we can expect that the movie will give one of the best works of Alia Bhatt, great direction, clap worthy dialogues, and engaging storyline.

Here is the teaser:

