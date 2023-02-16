“Garibon ki Disha Patani,” say netizens as they troll Avneet Kaur on her latest dance video, check out

Avneet Kaur is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her dance video, and netizens are calling her Gareebon Ki Disha Patani among other ill comments.
movie_image: 
“Garibon ki Disha Patani” netizens trolls Avneet Kaur on her latest dance video

MUMBAI : Avneet Kaur has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling pictures all over the internet.

Over the time she has been blessing the internet feed with some of the hot pictures and winning the hearts of the fans, as we all know the actress is all also to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru which has Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with her.


 

Having said that this latest video of Avneet Kaur is grabbing the attention of the fans as she seen flaunting her dance movies, and indeed she is looking supremely hot in her outfit and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her looks and her dancing skills.

But there a few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

ALSO READ – Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

Check out the comment below

 

As we can see these comments, many are saying that she is the new Uorfi Javed of B Town, whereas few people are saying that she is Garibon ki Disha Patani.

There are many other comments which are questioning the revealing dress of the actress.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for actress Avneet Kaur and how did you find her dress and her dance in this video?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Ananya Panday gets trolled for her recent appearance at The Night Manager screening; netizens say, “Iske to 4...4 abs hain”

 

Avneet Kaur AVNEET KAUR FANS AVNEET KAURSEXY AVNEET KAUR TROLL Tiku Weds Sheru Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 16:18

