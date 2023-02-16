“Garibon ki Disha Patani,” say netizens as they troll Avneet Kaur on her latest dance video, check out

MUMBAI : Avneet Kaur has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling pictures all over the internet.

Over the time she has been blessing the internet feed with some of the hot pictures and winning the hearts of the fans, as we all know the actress is all also to make her Bollywood debut with her upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru which has Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with her.





Having said that this latest video of Avneet Kaur is grabbing the attention of the fans as she seen flaunting her dance movies, and indeed she is looking supremely hot in her outfit and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her looks and her dancing skills.

But there a few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see these comments, many are saying that she is the new Uorfi Javed of B Town, whereas few people are saying that she is Garibon ki Disha Patani.

There are many other comments which are questioning the revealing dress of the actress.

