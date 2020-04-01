News

Gauahar Khan shows her dance moves as she takes #Gendaphoolchallenge; watch

Gauahar Khan, who is one of the most popular actresses, has taken #Gendaphoolchallenge and showed her dance moves.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2020 01:29 PM

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most popular actresses. She has worked in a number of Bollywood films including Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan.

As we know, due to coronavirus, citizens have been advised to stay indoors. With various online challenges on the social networking platforms keeping us occupied during this lockdown period, joining the list is #gendaphoolchallenge. Starring Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez, hitting the internet was rapper-singer Badshah’s latest single titled Genda Phool. Trending on number three position, the challenge was introduced after the release of this single #gendaphoolchallenge. Latest one to accept and attempt for it, is popular actress Gauahar Khan. The actress shook a leg on this latest number on video application, TikTok. In the video she is seen wearing white lacy cropped top paired with yoga pants. She captioned this video as, “So here goes, with my twist , the #gendaphoolchallenge ! This is for u @piyush_bhagat @shaziasamji! I looooove this track @badboyshah ! On repeat mode now!” Badshah thanked her and wrote, “Killed it” in his comment.

Check out her post here:

What do you think about Gauahar Khan’s dance moves? Hit the comment section.

