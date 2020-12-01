Gauahar Khan on tying the knot with Zaid Darbar: Excited about what the future holds for us

MUMBAI: Many celebrities got hitched this year. From Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh to Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor, they took their relationship to the next level.

The soon-to-be-wed Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently came out in the open about their relationship. In an interaction with a media portal, the couple opened up about their equation. Here are excerpts.

The moment when you felt Zaid is the one Gauahar Khan: We have known each other not for a very long time. I think when the feeling is right and you know, you are meant to be together then nothing else matters whether it is a time frame that you have known each other or any of the other norms that people go by. I understood when I got to know him, the way he was and the way he treated me, I just knew that if it was to become forever, it won't take much time.

The moment when you felt Gauahar is the one Zaid Darbar: For me also, things were the same. She is exactly like me, the feelings came out from my heart. Everything was organic and it was straight from the heart.

When did you guys meet?

Gauahar: We met in July 2020. Within a few months, he proposed to me and we don't know what else is happening later (laughs).

On the chat mangni pat byah ?

Gauahar: I have never bothered about people who will think what, or who will judge us. I don't think either of us are bothered about that. We both have had our share of experiences, we have had our own course of learning in life. For me as long as my family knows what we are doing and what we feel, I am sure it is the same for him also that's what matters. We are happy and we are not thinking about how much time we have spent together or since how long we have known each other or anything like that. We are just ecstatic about knowing each other and excited about what the future holds for us.

Zaid: It is a big commitment I know and not just marriage even relationship is a big commitment because you are involving families, time, emotions. I just think most of the time we think a lot about our relationships and eventually whatever has to happen will happen. We both have seen a lot of things in life and it's not that we have got into it without thinking also.

What do you like the most about Zaid?

Gauahar Khan: I have not met someone like Zaid before not just in terms of relationship, but I haven't met a person like him. Honestly, I have always told my family and friends before meeting Zaid that I am yet to meet the male version of me. I feel I have the capacity to love, find a balance and take responsibility and I used to always think yaar mere jaisa koi ladka bana hai kya. Finally, I met Zaid who is younger than me, but more mature than me or experienced to handle situations in a more calmer way. I think he is the male version of me and that's why I am so excited to meet him finally. I have waited for him for a long time.

What do you like the most in Gauahar?

Zaid: It is the same for me. She completes me.

