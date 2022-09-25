Gauri Khan on Aryan's arrest: Nothing can be worse than what we've been through

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan talked about her eldest son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after a raid on a cruise ship. He got a clean chit from the NCB this year.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 11:45
movie_image: 
Gauri Khan

MUMBAI :  Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan talked about her eldest son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after a raid on a cruise ship. He got a clean chit from the NCB this year.

Gauri Khan addressed the issue on her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7.

Without taking her son's name, Karan said on the show: "It's been such a tough time for (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but recently with everything the family went through personally. You all have emerged so strongly."

"As a family, I know it hasn't been easy. I know you as a mother and him as a father, and all of us like we're members of the same family. I feel like I'm your children's Godparent as well. It hasn't been easy but Gauri I've seen you come out even stronger.

He added: "What do you have to say about your own way of handling tough times, when families go through something like that."

Talking about it, Gauri said: "Yes, as a family, we've been through... I think nothing can be worse than what we've just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent."

She added: "But today, where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone."

The superstar's wife shared that she is grateful to all those who stood by them during their tough times.

"And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I'm grateful to all the people who have helped us through this."

SOURCE : IANS


 

Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Karan Johar Koffee with Karan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 11:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Channa Mereya – What! Amber to Tamper the Evidence
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya is all set to keep its audience hooked to their screens with its exciting storyline...
Hot! Gulki Joshi Raises the Temperature with these Sexy Looks
MUMBAI: Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi sets Instagram on fire with these amazing posts on her profile. The actress...
Apnapan: Upcoming Drama! Pallavi gets shattered to see Sonali performing arti with Nick
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s Apnapan is going to be full of drama in the upcoming segments with Sonali's entry. Currently, it is...
Gauri Khan on Aryan's arrest: Nothing can be worse than what we've been through
MUMBAI :  Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan talked about her eldest son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a...
Our bodies can change, but our spirit need not: Kajal Aggarwal
MUMBAI : Kajal Aggarwal, who has now taken a liking for horse riding, said that our bodies could change but our...
'I think Ananya Panday dated two boys at the same time': KJo to Bhavana Panday
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Karan Johar in the recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan', which saw Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor...
RECENT STORIES
Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan on Aryan's arrest: Nothing can be worse than what we've been through