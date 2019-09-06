Gauri Khan’s STYLE game is on point

MUMBAI: Gauri Khan is one of the most stylish celebrity wives. The pretty lady, who has gracefully established herself as a designer, never fails to give some style goals to her fans.

Well, a new picture of Shah Rukh Khan's wife has taken our breath away. Gauri has become the face of an international lifestyle brand. She posed for the camera for a brand photo shoot. In the picture, Gauri can be seen donning a ruffled sleeveless gown. The butterfly pink colour outfit fits the ace designer perfectly. Gauri opted for minimal makeup. She wore a statement ring that matched her knee-length dress. Gauri chose to let her hair rest on her shoulder to complete her look.

Check out her picture right here: