News

Gauri Khan’s STYLE game is on point

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Sep 2019 04:12 PM

MUMBAI: Gauri Khan is one of the most stylish celebrity wives. The pretty lady, who has gracefully established herself as a designer, never fails to give some style goals to her fans.

Well, a new picture of Shah Rukh Khan's wife has taken our breath away. Gauri has become the face of an international lifestyle brand. She posed for the camera for a brand photo shoot. In the picture, Gauri can be seen donning a ruffled sleeveless gown. The butterfly pink colour outfit fits the ace designer perfectly. Gauri opted for minimal makeup. She wore a statement ring that matched her knee-length dress. Gauri chose to let her hair rest on her shoulder to complete her look.

Check out her picture right here: 

Tags > Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
06 Sep 2019 05:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Abeer-Mishti's cute romance in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke
Abeer-Mishti's cute romance in Yeh Rishtey... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
06 Sep 2019 04:44 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ankit Mohan gets candid about his journey in Naagin; feels nostalgic shooting on the same set
Ankit Mohan gets candid about his journey in... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

past seven days