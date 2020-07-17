Gauri Khan says ‘Two Much To Handle’, SRK’s hilarious reply taking a dig at himself has left us in splits

MUMBAI: Gauri Khan took to her Instagram to share an old picture from back in 2008, in which she could be seen standing next to Shah Rukh Khan as well as the actor’s wax statue. It was in April 2008, that SRK’s wax statue was unveiled at the Grevin wax museum, Paris. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were both all smiles as they posed happily with the wax statue of SRK. It was Gauri’s affectionate and fun caption that made the picture all the more interesting.

Gauri captioned it, “much to handle... @iamsrk,” along with a heart emoji. Shah Rukh Khan was quick to reply and he hilariously took a dig at himself in the comment, writing, “Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months dono ghar pe hain...!! (And for the last 1 year and 6 months, both of them are at home).”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are often shelling out major couple goals. While the two aren’t among the most active celebrities on social media, whenever they do post rarely, people go gaga over them. They are without a doubt, one of the most loved B-Town couples and share a beautiful equation with each other. It is evident in the interviews, pictures, or now, even in their comments on each other’s social media posts. Gauri’s latest post about her hubby SRK, and the actor’s hilarious reply to it is just too good to miss.

Meanwhile, a quick look at replies on Shah Rukh Khan’s comment shows that fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next film. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film failed to perform well at the box office and since then, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t yet announced his next project.

