Geeta Basra announces her comeback to films after 6 years, will be seen in Shabbir Boxwala's next, opposite Parambrata Chatterjee

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 17:32
MUMBAI: Geeta Basra who was last seen in Bhaiyyaji Superhit and Second hand Husband is all set to make a comeback with her upcoming film, Notary. The actress is pretty excited about the film and is looking forward to working with Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee (Kahani Fame). Geeta was on a maternity break for the past few years and is all set to face the cameras again. The film is directed by Pawan Wadeyar and is expected to go on floors from October. But before that, the actress is spending some quality time with her family in Dubai. The actress shared some adorable pictures from her vacay and the fans can't stop gushing over them.

