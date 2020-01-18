News

Geeta Basra looks beautiful in her throwback picture

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Geeta Basra, who is known for her work in films like Dil Diya Hai and The Train, is a fashionable lady. 

The stylish actress, who is married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh, often shares her fashionable looks on her social media handle. She has once again shared a picture of herself that will mesmerize you. 

Well, it’s a throwback picture and she has shared it to wish everyone Happy Lohri. In the picture, she can be seen posing with some ladies, wearing similar green ethnic outfit. The actress looked beautiful. She captioned her post as, Happy Lohri to all! #groomsquad #throwback #greattimes.” 

Take a look below: 

View this post onInstagram

Happy Lohri to all!#groomsquad #throwback #greattimes ️

A post shared by GeetaBasra (@geetabasra) on

On the personal front, Geeta Basra is married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh. They tied the knot on 29 October 2015, and welcomed their beautiful daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, on 27 July 2016.

View this post onInstagram
When we blossomtogether .. ️ #Singapore #family #myworld @harbhajan3

A post shared by GeetaBasra (@geetabasra) on

 
Tags > Geeta Basra, Dil Diya Hai, The Train, Harbhajan Singh, stylish, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
17 Jan 2020 06:34 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal and Madhurima to get ELIMINATED for their ill behaviour
Vishal and Madhurima to get ELIMINATED for their... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
17 Jan 2020 06:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidya's life in DANGER I Vivek aka Namish to save Vidya
Vidya's life in DANGER I Vivek aka Namish to... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days