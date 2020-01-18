Geeta Basra looks beautiful in her throwback picture

MUMBAI: Geeta Basra, who is known for her work in films like Dil Diya Hai and The Train, is a fashionable lady.

The stylish actress, who is married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh, often shares her fashionable looks on her social media handle. She has once again shared a picture of herself that will mesmerize you.

Well, it’s a throwback picture and she has shared it to wish everyone Happy Lohri. In the picture, she can be seen posing with some ladies, wearing similar green ethnic outfit. The actress looked beautiful. She captioned her post as, Happy Lohri to all! #groomsquad #throwback #greattimes.”

