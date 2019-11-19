Geeta Basra’s ‘FAIRY TALE MOMENT’ with hubby Harbhajan Singh

MUMBAI: Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples.

The actress, who acted in films like The Train and Dil Diya Hai, tied the knot with the cricketer on 29 October 2015. They welcomed their beautiful daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, on 27 July 2016. The adorable duo sets relationship goals.

Geeta is quite active on social media. She makes sure to treat her fans by sharing her pictures. Going by her latest post, it seems she has finally fulfilled one of her special wishes with hubby Harbhajan Singh!

Well, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of them from a photoshoot/event and wrote how she always wanted a white wedding and that she came close to living a fairy tale moment. Her caption reads, “So this was another wish ticked off my bucket list.. always wanted a white wedding and thanks to @officialswapnilshinde I came close to living a fairy tale moment! It was magical and dreamy wearing your outfit.. and what a spectacular show it was! And thanks @harbhajan3 for being the perfect groom yet again.”

Take a look below: