Geeta Basra in Xmas mood; Harbhajan Singh calls her ‘Blingy biwi’

MUMBAI: Geeta Basra, who is known for her work in films like Dil Diya Hai and The Train, is a stunner.

The actress, who is married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh, often shares her stylish pictures on her social media handle. She has once again shared picture of herself and what caught our attention is her hubby Harbhajan’s cool comment.

Well, as we know, Christmas is round the corner and everyone is in festive mood. So, like others, Geeta too is in Christmas mood, and giving us festive vibe, she recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself. In the same, she can be seen donning a bright colourful top paired with a pair of denims. With her fashionable shades and open hair, she looked party ready.

Geeta looked simple yet so stunning in the picture and we absolutely loved her style game.

Not just us, even her hubby Harbhajan was impressed by her stylish look as he made a cool comment.

“Blingy biwi,” the cricketer wrote on the comment section.

Check out Geeta’s Instagram post right here:

Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot on 29 October 2015. They welcomed their beautiful daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, on 27 July 2016.