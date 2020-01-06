Gen next actors gush over Hrithik Roshan and we are not surprised, find out!

MUMBAI: There is no doubt, Superstar Hrithik Roshan has owned 2019 with 'Super 30' and 'War'. the fandom of Hrithik Roshan has no limits, everyone, from industry or not, is a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan and it is very evident.

Recently in an interview, Siddhant Chaturvedi opened up about his love for Hrithik and how much he appreciates his skills as a dancer and actor. The actor opened up about how he used to mimic Hrithik's dance moves in his youth wearing the same kind of clothes and dancing to 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena'. Apart from Siddhant, Vishal Jethwa and Ananya Panday who were also present at the interview had a major fan moment over Hrithik Roshan and how he shook the nation with his recent outing WAR.

It is heart-melting how people from all walks of life take inspiration from Hrithik, which ultimately makes his fanbase unbeatable! This year has been all about praises for Hrithik Roshan whether it's about his movies or his transformation from Super 30 to WAR from critics, stars from the Bollywood and of course, millions of fans.

The talented actor is basking in the glory of back to back success of his films with Super 30 and War. Both films have received love and appreciation from all quarters simultaneously breaking records at the box office.

The actor shone once again as he not only took up the challenge to get in shape after Super 30 but excelled at it and that too within a time frame of just two months. Hrithik Roshan's WAR has turned out to be the biggest grosser of 2019 until now and has charted crores at the box office.