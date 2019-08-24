Genelia to return to ramp after 5 years

MUMBAI: Actress Genelia D'souza will make a comeback on the ramp after five years at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 on Sunday.



She turns showstopper for designer Saroj Jalan who will be launching her latest collection called "Banji" which is inspired by Roma Gypsies and Banjaras.



Genelia said in a statement: "I am excited to be walking for Jalan. I feel her collection, Banji, is for the modern Indian bride who loves details and intricate craftsmanship and most importantly they are lightweight and easy to carry."



Jalan said: "We are very excited that Genelia is walking the ramp for us. She is a smart and a confident girl who believes in herself and is free-spirited. I truly feel she fits the brands ideologies and philosophy and is also the perfect example of the fact that style is always about one's personality and never about trends."



Genelia was last seen in a cameo role in the Marathi movie "Mauli" along with husband Riteish Deshmukh.



(Source: IANS)