Generous! Dunki: Anil Grover opened up about how Shah Rukh Khan arranged knee pads for him from his vanity van while filming; Says ‘His kind gesture was truly touching…’

MUMBAI: Actor Anil Grover, whose latest film Dunki has Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, told an anecdote during the film's shooting that shows off SRK's kindness and support for his co-stars. Anil needed to get to his knees to achieve a dramatic effect during a scene. However, he was afraid of hurting his knees, so he couldn't do it freely. As soon as SRK realized this, he arranged a knee pad from his vanity.

Also read: Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more

Anil recollected his incident, “Shahrukh sir has consistently been a guiding light throughout the movie. Whenever challenges arose, he was there to provide invaluable support.” He further mentioned, “There was a scene where I had to fall on my knees, and I wasn't doing it freely. Recognising this, he promptly arranged for a knee pad from his vanity, ensuring my comfort. His kind gesture was truly touching and made a significant impact on me.”

The actor declared that he will never forget the experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. He revealed, “Being on this journey with a legend like him is more than a dream come true, it's like learning a new way to approach acting. His guidance means a lot, and the way he helped me at places where I was getting stuck to bring out the best is what truly makes him the most kind and warm person that he is.”

Anil talked about his character, “In the movie, my character is reflecting on life in a small town like where I come from. I've seen and lived those experiences, and I tried to bring those everyday moments into the character. It's not just about acting; it's about making the roles matter, making them real for the audience. I believe people will connect with the character because it's genuine, relatable, and tells a story that feels like home.”

Also read:Wow! Dunki drop 5, a romantic song to be out soon, check out the teaser

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Latestly