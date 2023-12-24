Generous! Dunki: Anil Grover opened up about how Shah Rukh Khan arranged knee pads for him from his vanity van while filming; Says ‘His kind gesture was truly touching…’

Anil needed to get to his knees to achieve a dramatic effect during a scene. However, he was afraid of hurting his knees, so he couldn't do it freely. As soon as SRK realized this, he arranged a knee pad from his vanity.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 09:30
movie_image: 
Anil

MUMBAI: Actor Anil Grover, whose latest film Dunki has Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, told an anecdote during the film's shooting that shows off SRK's kindness and support for his co-stars. Anil needed to get to his knees to achieve a dramatic effect during a scene. However, he was afraid of hurting his knees, so he couldn't do it freely. As soon as SRK realized this, he arranged a knee pad from his vanity.

Also read: Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more

Anil recollected his incident, “Shahrukh sir has consistently been a guiding light throughout the movie. Whenever challenges arose, he was there to provide invaluable support.” He further mentioned, “There was a scene where I had to fall on my knees, and I wasn't doing it freely. Recognising this, he promptly arranged for a knee pad from his vanity, ensuring my comfort. His kind gesture was truly touching and made a significant impact on me.”

The actor declared that he will never forget the experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. He revealed, “Being on this journey with a legend like him is more than a dream come true, it's like learning a new way to approach acting. His guidance means a lot, and the way he helped me at places where I was getting stuck to bring out the best is what truly makes him the most kind and warm person that he is.”

Anil talked about his character, “In the movie, my character is reflecting on life in a small town like where I come from. I've seen and lived those experiences, and I tried to bring those everyday moments into the character. It's not just about acting; it's about making the roles matter, making them real for the audience. I believe people will connect with the character because it's genuine, relatable, and tells a story that feels like home.”

Also read:Wow! Dunki drop 5, a romantic song to be out soon, check out the teaser

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Latestly

Shah Rukh Khan Dunki Taapsee Pannu Vicky Kaushal Boman Irani Vijay Sethupathi Deepika Padukone Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News JAWAN ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 09:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Did you know? Arshad Warsi confesses thought of his ‘Career Would End’ after playing Circuit’s role in Munna Bhai MBBS; Says ‘I thought it would be the last film of my career…’
MUMBAI: Arshad Warsi once spoke on his early hesitation to take on the iconic role and is famous for playing Circuit in...
Exclusive: Veteran actor Rituraj Singh to enter Anupamaa!
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupama is one of the most loud shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav...
Exclusive! Shehar Lakhot actress Shruti Jolly has a clear stand when asked if OTT should have rules and regulations or not, check out her response
MUMBAI: A lot of new content has been released and the audience is being entertained with some unique stories. One such...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Reeva’s promise leaves Ishaan in a dilemma
MUMBAI :  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Barsatein: Oh No! Reyansh comes back and is now Aaradhna’s new boss
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Amazing! Kareena Kapoor candidly admits does not want people to focus on her looks, Always been a challenge; Says ‘I want to be an actor first…’
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan just made her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. In a rare...
Recent Stories
Arshad
Shocking! Did you know? Arshad Warsi confesses thought of his ‘Career Would End’ after playing Circuit’s role in Munna Bhai MBBS; Says ‘I thought it would be the last film of my career…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arshad
Shocking! Did you know? Arshad Warsi confesses thought of his ‘Career Would End’ after playing Circuit’s role in Munna Bhai MBBS; Says ‘I thought it would be the last film of my career…’
Kareena
Amazing! Kareena Kapoor candidly admits does not want people to focus on her looks, Always been a challenge; Says ‘I want to be an actor first…’
Manoj
OMG! Manoj Bajpayee sheds light on Joram’s struggle amidst Animal success and slams Bollywood’s Box office obsession; Says ‘key responsibility has changed completely’
Animal
Surprising! Animal: Bobby Deol opens up on considering his own family for His role in the film; Says ‘The Deols are such emotional people…’
Richa Chadha
Shocking! Richa Chadha opens up about her marriage with Ali Fazal and life after wedding him; Says ‘It's not that I am a woman…’
SRK
Whoa! “Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat has airport like security, everything gets scanned” Dunki actor Vikram Kochhar on visiting the superstar’s home for the first time