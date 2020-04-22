This gesture of Tiger Shroff wins our hearts

MUMBAI: Jackie Shroff, who has had a career spanning over four decades, has appeared in over 200 films. The actor, who is fondly called Jaggu dada by his fans, has often been labelled as the 'cool dude of Bollywood'.

His son Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in Heropanti. In his first movie itself, the actor showed a lot of potential and thus garnered love and appreciation from the audiences.

Subsequently, he started being known for his flawless and daredevil action sequences, and his hard work and dedication was clearly seen on the screen.

Moreover, Tiger is a great dancer. His fans go gaga over his dance moves, and many call him the Michael Jackson of Bollywood.

The actor is not only a superb dancer but also an amazing human being, and this has been proved over the years. This time around, he has done something really amazing that has won all of our hearts.

Have a look.

In this post, as a mark of respect for all the stuntmen and fighters he has worked with, he has shared a BTS video from the sets of Baaghi.

He wrote, 'Highest respect to all the fighters and stuntmen who work in action films all over the world as an action hero if there’s one thing i’ve learned, is that the guys reacting to my hits and/or taking them are the real heroes. #baaghi #bts #throwback'.

This is indeed an amazing tribute to all the stuntmen for their hard work.

On the work note, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 and will next be seen in Heropanti 2 in the year 2021.

