Movie News

Five gorgeous wives of Indian politicians who can...

MUMBAI: Bollywood and sports personalities never fail to grab limelight. As they are in limelight, people are also interested to...

22 Apr 2020 04:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Giorgia Andriani turns creative as she shaves...

MUMBAI: Many countries in the world are currently under lockdown to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. Many celebrities have...

22 Apr 2020 04:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Adnan Sami stands by 'true brother'...

MUMBAI: At a time when singer Sonu Nigam faces trolling from a section of netizens over his three-year-old tweet comments on '...

22 Apr 2020 04:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Big B to care givers, first responders: '...

MUMBAI: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has paid tribute to the caregivers and first responders, whom he referred to as the "social...

22 Apr 2020 03:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Let’s celebrate Salman Khan’s 30 years in Hindi...

MUMBAI: The Sultan of Bollywood and one of India’s most loved superstars, Salman Khan, celebrates three decades of ruling hearts...

22 Apr 2020 03:56 PM | Dharini Sanghavi
Alia Bhatt inspires new Mumbai Police meme urging...

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt features in Mumbai Police force's latest effort in their ongoing campaign exhorting people to stay indoors, in...

22 Apr 2020 03:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Endemol Shine India Acquires The Rights For...

MUMBAI: Endemol Shine India today announced that they have acquired the rights for acclaimed author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s...

22 Apr 2020 03:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
This gesture of Tiger Shroff wins our hearts

MUMBAI: Jackie Shroff, who has had a career spanning over four decades, has appeared in over 200 films. The actor, who is fondly...

22 Apr 2020 02:48 PM | FarhanKhan
Don't let your ignorance be strengthened by...

MUMBAI: Babita Phogat has been embroiled in controversy after her strong stance against the Tablighi Jamaat incident. Responding...

22 Apr 2020 01:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Know what is similar between Urvashi Rautela...

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela recently took her Instagram to share videos of her successful single, Beat Pe Thumka. As the song got...

22 Apr 2020 01:34 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Crocs and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate 10,000...

MUMBAI: Crocs, Inc., a global leader in casual footwear for men, women, and children, in partnership with the brand’s global...

22 Apr 2020 01:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Trishala Dutt misses mother Richa Sharma; have a...

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma’s daughter Trishala Dutt posted an adorable throwback on social media today. Sharing a...

22 Apr 2020 01:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sunny Leone turns into Superman

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone pulled off a ‘Superman’ stint in her recent video, and we are floored. Not just that, she also shows a super...

22 Apr 2020 12:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sunny Leone’s ‘Superman’ avatar is UNMISSABLE;...

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone, who is known for films like Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, and Ek Paheli Leela, is presently making headlines for her...

22 Apr 2020 12:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mumbai Police thanks Rohit Shetty for providing...

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police is all praises for filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host...

22 Apr 2020 12:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff’s GOOFY selfie from...

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria shares a great camaraderie with her Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff. They are great friends and...

22 Apr 2020 12:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kartik Aaryan replaces controversial video with a...

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan was at the receiving end of backlash for his now-deleted video that was termed misogynistic by a lot of...

22 Apr 2020 12:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Has Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan been...

MUMBAI: We are all under house arrest amidst the present lockdown. Orders have been issued that one shouldn’t get out, unless and...

22 Apr 2020 12:19 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sonam Kapoor channels her inner Madhubala in new...

MUMBAI: Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor has channeled her inner Madhubala in a new photograph.

Sonam took to Instagram...

22 Apr 2020 12:02 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sonu Nigam trends over old tweets even as he is...

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam has been trending all through Tuesday, but for all the wrong reasons. A tweet that he posted three...

22 Apr 2020 11:57 AM | TellychakkarTeam

