Get Ready for an Edgier and Bigger Cult Classic - LSD 2 , hits theaters on 16th February 2024

hits theaters on 16th February 2024

MUMBAI :Balaji Telefilms Unveils Official Release Date for the Highly Anticipated Sequel – Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2! Get Ready for a Thrilling Cinematic Journey on February 16, 2024. Building on the Phenomenal Success of its Predecessor, LSD, the Sequel Guarantees an Unforgettable and Thrilling Experience, Enchanting Audiences Globally. With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 is sure to possess a universal appeal that transcends generations, captivating not only millennials but also drawing in the enthusiastic Gen Z audience.

Building upon the legacy of the first film, LSD 2 dares to push the boundaries and be even more explicit, ensuring an edgier and deeply immersive experience for the audience. The first film resonated deeply with fans and LSD 2 promises to be an even bigger cult classic than before!

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is Presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and is Directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

