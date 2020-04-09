GET READY TO PACK A POWERFUL PUNCH WITH THE ‘JOHN WICK 3’ PREMIERE ON STAR MOVIES, 12th April

MUMBAI: Set your reminders on for this weekend, as actor/director, Keanu Reeves, will deliver you a healthy dose of action - or as John Wick himself puts it , “Guns, lots of Guns!”. Follow along the silent assassin’s quest to avenge the death of his dog, with the third installment of the intense action-packed extravaganza, John Wick: Chapter 3 is set to debut for the First time on Television only on Star Movies.

Not enough John Wick for you? Star Movies has got you covered - catch up on the entire John Wick series, all through Sunday, with Chapter 1 airing at 5 pm and Chapter 2 at 7 pm.

The critically acclaimed John Wick franchise enjoys the status of being a well-crafted trilogy featuring - a layered story with complex plot points, intricate character developments and a whole lot of death-defying stunts and mayhem.

The franchise is celebrated as a genre-bending masterpiece and enjoys an iconic cult following – as both a thrilling entertainer and involving a unique depth of feeling.

In John Wick’s book revenge is a dish best served steaming hot and with a lot of pain and John Wick 3 promises the same franchise favorites- exquisitely choreographed action, masterfully designed and effortlessly executed fight scenes, a strong streak of humour and much more.

Catch John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum First Time on Television only on Star Movies, 12th April 2020 at 1 pm and 9 pm

John Wick at 5 pm and John Wick - Chapter 2 at 7 pm