Get ready for the thrilling experience as the makers of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ promises electrifying background score with the teaser on April 8th

MUMBAI: The most eagerly awaited release of 2024 is definitely "Pushpa 2: The Rule." Fans and the audience are continuously showing their enthusiasm for it at every opportunity as the hype surrounding it continues to grow. In order to provide audiences with a cinematic extravaganza beyond anything they have ever seen, the makers have made a massive announcement that is sure to take the excitement to the next level.

Ever since the makers announced the arrival of the massive teaser on April 8, 2024, celebrating the birthday celebration of Allu Arjun, the excitement among the audienes has been at its peak to know what more surprises the makers have in store to offer. Taking the excitement sky-high, the makers has shared the picture of director Sukumar, Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj and music composer Devi Sri Prasad, from the music studio.

Sharing the picture on social media, Allu Arjun captioned,

Icon Star @alluarjun, @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP indulge in music sessions for #Pushpa2TheRule

Get your earphones ready for a sensational BGM for #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser. Teaser out on April 8th

#PushpaMassJaathara

Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."

The picture is clicked during the musical session of the highly awaited teaser of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The makers promises an electrifying background score in the teaser with the adrenaline rush and thrilling experience, taking the viewing experience to level up.

With the film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gearing up for global release in cinemas on August 15, 2024, the makers promise an unforgettable cinematic experience, and it cannot be denied that across the globe, the film will bring madness to cinema halls.

After the record-breaking success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' in 2021, National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is returning to rule in this sequel directed by maestro Sukumar. Joining the rule will be Rashmika Mandanna and the versatile actor Fahadh Fasil. Mythri Movie Makers has geared up to present the audience with a wholesome entertainer that will not only meet but exceed their expectations.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on August 15, 2024.

