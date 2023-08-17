Ghoomer movie review: Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer is surely a match you should watch on the big screens

MUMBAI: Cricket is the favourite sport of Indians and we have seen many films based on it like Lagaan, Iqbal, 83, Dil Bole Hadippa, and more. Now, one more film based on the backdrop of cricket is all set to release tomorrow. We are talking about Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer. So, is this R Balki's directorial worth a watch? Find out in our review below...

Ghoomer revolves around Anina (Saiyami Kher) who since childhood loves to play cricket and dreams to play for Indian cricket team. She gets full support from her grandmother (Shabana Azmi) and she also gets selected for the Indian Women's Cricket team. But, things don't go as planned and she meets with an accident, and looses her right arm. Enters Paddy (Abhishek Bachchan), an ex-cricketer who trains her to bowl with just one hand. How Paddy trains Anina? Will she be able to play for India? Well, to know these answers you need to watch the film.

The movie is written and directed by R Balki who is known for making some beautiful films like Paa, PadMan, Ki & Ka, and others. So, the expectations from Ghoomer were quite high. Well, Balki has narrated the film wonderfully, but what goes a bit wrong here is that the story is predictable. The end twist is something that you would predict quite early in the film.

The movie starts well and continues to be on the same pace till the pre-climax portion starts. The last 45 mins of the film are just excellent. The cricket match has been shot and narrated so well that you will actually feel like you are watching a match on the big screens. You will feel an adrenaline rush while watching it.

Talking about the performances, Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, both the actors have put their best foot forward, and have given amazing performances. It's a treat to watch AB Jr on the big screens after a long gap. After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it's once again a delight to watch Shabana Azmi in a beautiful role. Amitabh Bachchan in his extended cameo will surely get a smile on your face. His presence is enough to take the movie a notch higher. Angad Bedi also leaves a mark.

While all the actors have done well, we would especially like to mention Ivanka Das. She is amazing as Rasika, a transgender adopted sister of Paddy. She has been given some of the best scenes in the movie and her comic timing is just perfect!

When it comes to music, the songs in the film are fine. It's the title track that grabs our attention the most.

Overall, Ghoomer is an entertaining film which also gives a strong message that if you want to fulfill your dream nothing can stop you. It is surely a good big screen experience.

Ratings: 3.5/5

