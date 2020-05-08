Giorgia Andriana REVEALS her holiday plans post lockdown

MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriana is enjoying lockdown with beau but she sure is missing family and the busy shoot life. From viral challenges to baking food and enjoying downtime with her friends – Giorgia is living it up even in lockdown. And once it ends, the actress has some exciting plans up her sleeve.

Giorgia is recently in Mumbai and once the lockdown ends her travel plans are already decided. On her Post Lockdown to-do list, she will be traveling to meet her parents in Italy. ''After the lockdown ends I’ll go to Italy to hug my family''. Giorgia said.

On the work front, the Italian beauty Giorgia will soon debut in Bollywood with 'Welcome to Bajrangpur' starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Apart from that, she is set to raise the temperature with an Item Number in much-awaited 'Sridevi Bungalow' starring Arbaaz Khan and Priya Prakash Varrier.