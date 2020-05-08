News

Giorgia Andriana REVEALS her holiday plans post lockdown

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 11:26 AM

MUMBAI: Giorgia Andriana is enjoying lockdown with beau but she sure is missing family and the busy shoot life. From viral challenges to baking food and enjoying downtime with her friends – Giorgia is living it up even in lockdown. And once it ends, the actress has some exciting plans up her sleeve.

Giorgia is recently in Mumbai and once the lockdown ends her travel plans are already decided. On her Post Lockdown to-do list, she will be traveling to meet her parents in Italy. ''After the lockdown ends I’ll go to Italy to hug my family''. Giorgia said. 

On the work front, the Italian beauty Giorgia will soon debut in Bollywood with 'Welcome to Bajrangpur' starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Apart from that, she is set to raise the temperature with an Item Number in much-awaited 'Sridevi Bungalow' starring Arbaaz Khan and Priya Prakash Varrier.

Tags Giorgia Andriana Welcome to Bajrangpur Shreyas Talpade Sanjay Mishra Tigmanshu Dhulia Arbaaz Khan Priya Prakash Varrier TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Television actors soaked in the spirit of Ramadan

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here