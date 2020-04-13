To give a sense of hope in this COVID -19 pandemic, Avitesh Shrivastav, and Raveena Mehta launch their new single, ‘Yaadein’

MUMBAI: ‘Yaadein’ is an exceptional record featuring Avitesh Shrivastav (AVI) and Raveena Mehta, and gives a sense of hope during this COVID -19 crisis. Through this song, they wish to remind each individual that at the end of the day, above everything else, love and equality stand tall. This melodious masterpiece is composed of Avitesh Shrivastav and is beautifully sung by Raveena Mehta and him.

Upholding the legacy of legendary music composer and singer Aadesh Shrivastav, his son, Avitesh Shrivastav, lyricist, composer and singer of ‘Yaadein’ says, “Yaadein’ encapsulates love and remembrance. A song that is rooted in the belief that above all else, love prevails." Avitesh has made his mark in the music industry with his work in Mein Hua Tera, a 2018 hit!

"As the world is faced with unprecedented circumstances in the battle of COVID-19, so many of us have been separated from our loved ones. We present Yaadein with the hope that it can serve as a reminder that distance means nothing when someone means everything" says Raveena Mehta, singer of Yaadein. Raveena Mehta is a fine-artist and singer-songwriter. She grew up between Belgium, the UK, and India. She launched her first commercial music album, ‘From Deep Within’ at the age of 12, in 2010.

In their most recent work, Avitesh and Raveena have joined efforts for a beautiful collaborative record christened, Yaadein.

Kross-over Entertainment presents 'Yaadein' starring Avitesh Shrivastava and Raveena Mehta, directed by Dhruwal Patel and produced by Dimple Mehta with the line producer Jigar Mulani and Sumit Bohra. This melodic masterpiece will be launched on Avitesh and Raveena’s respective youtube channels on 14th April 2020.