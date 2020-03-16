Glamorous! Bollywood DIVAS and their extravaganza at KJo’s 50th birthday bash

MUMBAI: Famous Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25th. The who’s who were in attendance at the Bollywood director’s grand b’day bash.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in silver outfit. She was accompanied by her hubby Saif Ali Khan. Both of them looked damn good, but we have to say Kareena stole the show.

Janhvi Kapoor surely made heads turn in the high slit gown. The actress looked hot at the party.

Sara Ali Khan looked perfect in her off-shoulder dress, and she grabbed everyone's attention.

Katrina Kaif looked beautiful at the party. She was accompanied by her hubby Vicky Kaushal and they looked damn good together.

Rani Mukerji grabbed everyone's attention at Karan Johar's party as the actress looked super hot. After having a look at this picture, we surely remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan Advani looked ultra-glamorous at Karan Johar's bash, and the actress surely impressed one and all with her look. Well, we will just say one thing, JugJugg Jeeyo.

Madhuri's appearance at Karan's party will surely make your heart go a lot more Dhak Dhak. Isn't she looking gorgeous?

While most of the actresses opted to wear a gown or a one piece, Tabu stood out as she wore a saree. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looked stunning.

Credit: BollywoodLife



