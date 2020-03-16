Glamorous! Bollywood DIVAS and their extravaganza at KJo’s 50th birthday bash

From Kajol to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood celebs turned ultimate divas at Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s director
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 09:56
movie_image: 
karan

MUMBAI: Famous Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25th. The who’s who were in attendance at the Bollywood director’s grand b’day bash.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in silver outfit. She was accompanied by her hubby Saif Ali Khan. Both of them looked damn good, but we have to say Kareena stole the show.

Janhvi Kapoor surely made heads turn in the high slit gown. The actress looked hot at the party.

Also Read: Oh NO! THIS Pakistani singer to take a legal action against Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, scroll down to the reason

Sara Ali Khan looked perfect in her off-shoulder dress, and she grabbed everyone's attention.

Katrina Kaif looked beautiful at the party. She was accompanied by her hubby Vicky Kaushal and they looked damn good together.

Rani Mukerji grabbed everyone's attention at Karan Johar's party as the actress looked super hot. After having a look at this picture, we surely remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Also Read: Interesting! Karan Johar did not make his acting debut with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Karan Advani looked ultra-glamorous at Karan Johar's bash, and the actress surely impressed one and all with her look. Well, we will just say one thing, JugJugg Jeeyo.

Madhuri's appearance at Karan's party will surely make your heart go a lot more Dhak Dhak. Isn't she looking gorgeous?

While most of the actresses opted to wear a gown or a one piece, Tabu stood out as she wore a saree. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looked stunning.

Credit: BollywoodLife


 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Karan Johar Kajol Shah Rukh Khan Janhvi Kapoor Sara Ali Khan Katrina Kaif Rani Mukherjee Kiara Advani Madhuri Dixit Tabu
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 09:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
PATHETIC! Sai BLAMED for killing Malhar, Virat in a dilemma in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set for a major drama. The viewers...
Oh NO! Is Shehnaaz Gill unhappy with her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s film? Here is what you have to know
MUMBAI: Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is surfacing a lot of headlines due to the last-minute changes....
Sexy! Check out the times actress Adah Sharma has raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma is one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting industry, over the time we have...
Surprising! This is how Dilip Joshi reacts to Disha Vakani’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: Disha Vakani’s comeback on TV’s most popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become one of the most...
EXPLOSIVE! Aryan and Imlie recieve the huge shock of their lives; Jyoti conspires the tragedy in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read:...
Glamorous! Bollywood DIVAS and their extravaganza at KJo’s 50th birthday bash
MUMBAI: Famous Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25th. The who’s who were in attendance at the Bollywood...
Recent Stories
Oh NO! Is Shehnaaz Gill unhappy with her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s film? Here is what you have to know
Oh NO! Is Shehnaaz Gill unhappy with her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s film? Here is what you have to know
Latest Video