Glamorous! Jennifer Winget surprises her fans as she stunts in a cowgirl look

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 fame actress Jennifer Winget is often seen sharing her pictures and videos on her social media platforms. The actress recently took to her Instagram account where she revealed that she is learning about trotting. Jennifer shared a stunning video where she was seen riding a horse. The actress captioned the video as We’re taking it slow.…One Trot at a time.

Also read:EXCLUSIVE: A genre that’s progressive and one I’ve not touched upon before will be interesting to consider: Jennifer Winget on her future projects

Just before the weekend, the actress took to her social media handle where she drops glamorous pictures of her slaying in her cowgirl looks. In the pictures, Jennifer was seen wearing a black Jodhpurs tight-fitting trousers along with her Paddock boots. She captioned the pictures as Some posing for the gram before we saddle up.

Check out her pictures here:

The pictures went viral on the internet and soon her fans started commenting on the pictures. A user wrote I think you’re now obsessed with horse riding @jenniferwinget1 don’t forget to share all photos you take. While one another fan wrote You are an inspiration to me mam, I really appreciate and love you Ma'm. An obsessed fan even went on to say that the actress should be cast in the Hindi version of Vampire diaries. One more user wrote I loved the pictures!!! If there's more, we want to see them too.

On the work front, Jennifer Winget was last seen in the film Phir Se... Which was premiered on Netflix. Her last outing on the Television was for the show called Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein in which she made a special guest appearance. She was also seen in the web series Code M where she played the character of Monica Mehra.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Checkout the FIRST and LAST post of Jennifer Winget!