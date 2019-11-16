Glistening with the winter glow on! Shraddha Kapoor shares an aw-dorable picture from Serbia while shooting for her next

MUMBAI: With the back to back success of her recent releases, Saaho and Chhichhore, looks like actress Shraddha Kapoor is on a shooting speer where the actress is currently shooting in Serbia for her upcoming next, baaghi 3. Giving us a glimpse of her winter-apt look as she glows away in glory, Shraddha shared a picture looking as adorable as ever.



Taking to her social media, the ‘Chhichhori Stree of the year’ Shraddha shares, “Surrounded by one of my most favourite things. Trees! ” and the fans, her peers went gaga over the actresses’ picture! Wearing a bomber blue jacket with a cute cap to battle the cold waves off, we are totally loving her look and how as she stands tall amongst the greens as a ray of sunshine!



Shraddha posted a couple of more images with some scenic view and wrote, "If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere. - Vincent Van Gogh"



She posted a picture with her costar, Vijay Varma, apart from her crew and shared, "Chillers only, please "



The year of 2019 has been physically straining at the same time, very successful and fruitful for actress Shraddha Kapoor. With Saaho and Chhichhore both releasing at the same time and both having become blockbusters of the year, the actress's hard work has paid off and she is on an all-time high. While there is nothing stopping her, Shraddha is on to her next schedule and shooting in temperature as low as 10 degrees for Baaghi 3 in Serbia.



Shraddha will next be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, which reunites her with her ABCD 2 co-star Varun Dhawan. As of now, she is busy filming for Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff.