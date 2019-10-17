Global icon and wow! Deepika Padukone stuns us with her recent photoshoot for an International leading digital cover

MUMBAI: How can one carry herself so perfectly every time? That's what we can say for Deepika Padukone. The creator of the fashion statement, Deepika Padukone always has the perfect sartorial choices which makes her the queen of global domination. Recently, her inside picture of an international leading magazine came out and we are totally left stunned, jaw-droppingly!



The global icon, Deepika Padukone posted her pictures from her recent shoot with Harper's Bazaar magazine which have broken the internet. She is just slaying in a red gown with a pink and black satin over-drape which compliments her grace. With a tinge of bold style and nude make up, Deepika completes her look with utmost perfection.



Deepika definitely, knows how to mesmerize us! Her sassy way to style in black well, totally makes us speechless. One with the polo neck black gown with white strips and another one in a black netted dress with black gumboots, Deepika has taken away our breath.



Lastly, the combination of pink and black on her gown gives a beautiful regal feel. We can't look away from her cheery coloured lipstick with brown eye makeup. Deepika is just the epitome of beauty!



On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also feature in Kabir Khan's '83 where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film. She also turned producer for both her upcoming projects- "Chhapaak" and '83.