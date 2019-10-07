News

Go bonkers on Arjun Kapoor’s reaction to Ranveer Singh showing off his chest hair!

MUMBAI: If there are two Bollywood stars who have brought back the era of bromance in the industry, it is Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. The Gunday stars have taken their friendship to the next level and are often seen acting all goofy at various events. Be it breaking into an impromptu dance in front of the paps or just leaving hilarious comments on each other’s photos, Arjun and Ranveer personify brotherhood and friendship in Bollywood. Their fans love their banter and can’t get enough of it.

Recently, for an event, Ranveer had don a flamboyant look in which he could be seen showing off his chest hair. While his wife, Deepika Padukone had the most epic reaction to it, Ranveer’s BFF Arjun’s reaction will leave you rolling on the floor with laughter. In the photo, Ranveer is clad in a black suit with a shirt and his buttons are open, giving fans a view of his chest and the hair. While netizens loved Ranveer’s look, Arjun took cues from his film, Goliyon Ki Ras Leela- Ram Leela and left a hilarious comment on the same.

Arjun commented, “Raam jike Baal dekho !!! Chaati ka kamaaldekho,” along with 3 fire emoticons. Well, a lot of netizens wouldn’t mind agreeing on the same as many loved the out-of-the-box look that Ranveer flaunted for the evening. Deepika also was in awe of hubby Ranveer’s photos. However, she left a hilarious comment instead and left netizens laughing as well.

Check post below:

View this post on Instagram

@loewe

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is shooting for ‘83 in Mumbai and today is the last day of shooting. As per reports, Deepika Padukone might plan to throw a bash for the team of ‘83 post the wrap. Arjun, on the other hand, will be seen in the period drama by Ashutosh Gowariker and it is titled Panipat. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman and others. It is based on the 3rd Battle of Panipat and for the same, Arjun had to go bald. Panipat is slated to release on 6 December 2019.

