Go bonkers on Arjun Kapoor’s reaction to Ranveer Singh showing off his chest hair!

MUMBAI: If there are two Bollywood stars who have brought back the era of bromance in the industry, it is Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. The Gunday stars have taken their friendship to the next level and are often seen acting all goofy at various events. Be it breaking into an impromptu dance in front of the paps or just leaving hilarious comments on each other’s photos, Arjun and Ranveer personify brotherhood and friendship in Bollywood. Their fans love their banter and can’t get enough of it.
Recently, for an event, Ranveer had
Arjun commented, “Raam
Check post below:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is shooting for ‘83 in Mumbai and today is the last day of shooting. As per reports, Deepika Padukone might plan to throw a bash for the team of ‘83 post the wrap. Arjun, on the other hand, will be seen in the period drama by Ashutosh Gowariker and it is titled Panipat. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman
Drop by TellyChakkar for more updates!
(Source: Pinkvilla)
Who looks diva-like in the monochrome picture?
Who carries the scarf headband better?
Add new comment