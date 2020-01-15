Go Goa Gone 2 to hit theatres in 2021

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is on a roll. The actor has an amazing line-up after Tanhaji. Together with Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das, he had fought a bunch of zombies in 2013's Go Goa Gone. Now, the makers of the film have announced the sequel that is slated to release in 2021.

Go Goa Gone ended on an open note, and the sequel will kick off from where the original film ended. The film was India's first zom-com.

The original film was directed by Indian-American film directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It also featured Saif Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari in the lead roles. It was produced by Saif Ali Khan, Dinesh Vijan, and Sunil Lulla. The sequel will be produced by Dinesh Vijan.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is all set for Jawani Janeman. After this, he will be shooting for 3D horror comedy Bhoot Police with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.