Goa government’s decision after Malang

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2020 08:58 PM

MUMBAI: Just a few days back, Bollywood movie Malang was released. The movie has been majorly shot in Goa, and the same has left the state government in ire.

Reportedly, the Bollywood potboiler shows the city in a bad light and as a haven of illegal drugs. After watching the movie, the Goa government has decided to now give permission for the shooting of movies only after proper inspection.

Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that from now on, while giving permission for shooting, the Entertainment Society of Goa will thoroughly check the script and not allow anything that maligns the image of the state.

Mr Sawant informed reporters in a ceremony that he felt very bad as the recently released Malang has several scenes wherein they have shown drugs and rave parties happening in Goa. He further stated that such portrayal damages the image of the beach state.

As a result, the Entertainment Society of Goa, which is a government agency, will now keep a check on the script before giving shooting permissions in the state.

The minister also mentioned that Goa has a good law and order situation, so it is unfair to portray the state as a drug destination.

Goa is quite popular among holidaymakers and beach lovers from across the globe and is renowned for its nightlife. But, over a period of time, the destination has also earned a notorious name for itself as a destination for narco-tourism.

