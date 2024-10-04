Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire box office day 12: This Monsterverse movie gets a little push of Gudi Padwa holiday

MUMBAI: Movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been getting fantastic response from the fans ever since it was released, the movie has been getting lot of love for its great storytelling along with some superb visuals effects along with the 3D ones, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as we know is the fifth part in the monsterverse and one of the biggest releases coming from English film industry. It has been 12 days since the movie has hit the big screens and here is the collection of the movie.

Movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has collected around 2.53 crores on day 12 which was yesterday and which was a holiday in India due to the occasion Gudi Padwa, well we have seen the movie getting a little pus on the holiday, also the total collection made by the movie in India is 76.28 crores net in different languages.

Also read - Crew box office day 12: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer is in no mood to slow down

Talking about the international collection the movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in no mood to slow down and it is breaking all the box office records, the movie has collected 3010 crores at the global level.

Well the movie is continuously surprising with it's collection and what are your views on these collections and how did you like the movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2: Ektaa Kapoor to unveil 8 new faces in the upcoming sequel