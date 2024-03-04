Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire box office day 5: Latest addition in the monsterverse is dominating the Box office all over

Movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is getting a huge thumbs form the fans in India and globally too, and here is the collection made by the movie
Godzilla x Kong

MUMBAI: Movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has finally hit the big screens all over the globe, the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out not only in foreign countries but also in India, this is the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise. It is also the 38th film of the Godzilla franchise and the 13th film in the King Kong franchise. The film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. Also the movie is directed by Adam Wingard. Produced by Legendary Pictures, it is a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).

The movie has finally hit the big screens and the collection of the movie speaks about the love it is getting from the fans, the movie has collected around 5.05 crores on day 5 which was yesterday and which was a busy Tuesday, this collection was net in India in different languages. Indeed this is a brilliant collection coming from the movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire inspite of being a foreign language and the series of monsterverse is a good brand in India too and the fans all over are showering love on this fifth part of the franchise.

The movie is indeed dominating the Indian BO and the total collection made by the movie in India is 49.35 crores net in different languages ever since it was released, also the movie has surpassed many records globally by collecting around 1700 crores.

Indeed it is the love of the fans for the movie and the brand and we look forward to seeing the lifetime collection of the movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in the coming time.

What are your views on the movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and how did you like it, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

