Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire box office day 6: Latest Monsterverse movie is in no mood to slow down

MUMBAI: Latest addition to the Monsterverse franchise titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience ever since the trailer was out, the movie has which is the 5th part in the franchise has finally hit the bog screens and it is getting humongous response from the fans and audience all over globe across countries and across languages

Talking about our Indian box office, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has collected around 4.51 crore across languages only in India, indeed this is a strong numbers coming from an international movie and this is the love of the fans and audience for the movie and the supernatural concept along woth great visual and effects the movie is offering.

Talking about the total net collection in India the movie has collected around 53.96 crore across languages till today net in India ever since it was released. Also the movie has broken all bo records at the international market, the movie has collected around 1725 crore at the global market.

Indeed it is the love of the fans for the movie and the brand and we look forward to seeing the lifetime collection of the movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in the coming time.

