Godzilla x Kong The New Empire box office day 7: This Monsterverse continues to be unstoppable at the BO

MUMBAI: International movie Godzilla x Kong The New Empire has has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out as we are not this is a fifth art in the franchise of Monster Boss. The movie is getting fantastic response because of the story telling and some great musical effect. Having such that today let us have a look at the collection of the movie at Indian Box Office along with the International.

Movie Godzilla x Kong The New Empire has collected around 3.47 crore on day 7 which was yesterday and which was a working Thursday, indeed this net collection in India across languages is a good figure for a Hollywood film and this shows the love of the fans for the movie and for the franchise. Well the total collection made by movie in India is around 58 crores net ever since it has released.

Well the worldwide collection of the movie has touched the mark of 1800 crores, definitely this has surprised all tuecfans across the globe as the movie is in no mood to slow down and it is unstoppable at Indian Box Office too.

