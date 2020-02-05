Gold-kissed and dazzling! Ananya Panday's golden lehenga is major fashion goals

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday has a fashion sense which has always been loved by all. The youth influencer made her debut in 2019 and has made a lasting impact with two movies in 2019 and already working on her third.

Recently, Ananya donned a gold sequined Lehenga and shared the picture on her social media, "ur gold, baby. solid gold #AnissaMaanGayi "

Ananya wore a Kresha Bajaj lehenga which was completely covered in metal beaten sequins, matte beads and glass crystals which are intricately sewn on to create the shape of waves. The lehenga has star and shell motifs running throughout the piece. Het makeup was extremely dewy and glowy and she accessorized her look with a choker neckpiece with hair in a middle partition and with curls.

The actress is currently juggling between her work schedule as she has a busy 2020 with two films in her kitty. Ananya had a promising 2019 where she displayed her versatility and how she can mold herself into any character given to her.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which is all set to release this year and the second film whose name is yet to be revealed but we will be seeing Ananya sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.