'Golmaal' to 'Chameli': Kareena explains why she likes acting in such diverse films

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently kickstarted the shoot of her upcoming film 'The Crew', has shared that she likes to keep a healthy mix of mainstream and off-beat films in her filmography and that her titular role in 'Chameli' is a testament to that.
Kareena,

 almost 2 decades ago, was directed by Sudhir Mishra, and saw Kareena playing the role of a sex worker - a brave choice for an actor in that era. The film received many accolades for its storytelling and Kareena's performance and proved to be a milestone in her career.

Talking about making brave choices, Kareena told IANS: "I have always been a risk-taker and it's because of my passion for acting. That's the reason behind me doing a 'Golmaal' and an off-beat film like 'Omkara', a 'Yuva' or a 'Chameli'."

Kareena, whose streaming chat show 'hat Women Want' on Mirchi Plus has been receiving a lot of audience appreciation, comes from the first film dynasty of India - the Kapoor clan but, being a star was never on her mind, she said. Instead, for her, it has always been about honing her craft as an artiste.

She further mentioned: "It was never on my mind to become a star. I come from a certain background so back then, I thought that being an exceptional actor, it may happen or it might not happen but to try and give my 100 per cent to the part that I essay is not just my duty but also the responsibility that comes with the privilege."

"I was 21 years old when I played Chameli at a time when nobody was doing films like that. Today, I'm 42 and people still talk about that film. It really built up a certain perception in the minds of the audience about my work. So, I have always had a good mix of commercial mainstream and that of the off-beat cinema and I would like to keep it that way, even now you will see me in 'The Crew' which is more women-centric and commercial and also working in the Indian adaptation of 'The Devotion of Suspect X'", she concluded.
 

