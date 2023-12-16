Gone Viral! Check out the adorable performances of Abram Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Taimur Ali Khan, check it out

MUMBAI: With a good flow of content in both movies and OTT series, it seems that the year has been really smooth and exciting for the makers and the audience. As an audience, we don’t just like to see the performances of the actors but we also have an interest in seeing them in their personal space as we want to know our favourite actors a little more.

With the fascination that audiences have, there are times when sons and daughters of the actors are spotted and the video goes viral. We also see netizens comment on all sorts of things in the comment section of the post.

Now this time, it’s just a regular spotted video. The audience got to see Shah Rukh Khan’s son Abram Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and v=even Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan.

There are videos going viral of these starkids who were spotted performing in their school and the audience are falling in love with these starkids and are loving their performances too. We saw Aaradhya Bachchan and Abram Khan performing skit while Taimur was also performing.

Check out these viral videos below:

As we can see the adorable performances of the starkids and also the love that they are getting in the comment section. We can see how Abram khan did the famous Shah Rukh Khan pose and the audience noticed Aaradhya Bhachchan’s forehead for the first time as it’s always covered.

What do you think about these starkids? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

