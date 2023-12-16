Gone Viral! Check out the adorable performances of Abram Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Taimur Ali Khan, check it out

There are videos going viral of the starkids who were spotted performing in their school and the audience are falling in love with these starkids and are loving their performances too. We saw Aaradhya Bachchan and Abram Khan performing skit while Taimur was in the audience.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 13:44
movie_image: 
Abram

MUMBAI: With a good flow of content in both movies and OTT series, it seems that the year has been really smooth and exciting for the makers and the audience. As an audience, we don’t just like to see the performances of the actors but we also have an interest in seeing them in their personal space as we want to know our favourite actors a little more.

Also read - Awesome! Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur amazed everyone with their stellar performance on the Annual Day

With the fascination that audiences have, there are times when sons and daughters of the actors are spotted and the video goes viral. We also see netizens comment on all sorts of things in the comment section of the post.

Now this time, it’s just a regular spotted video. The audience got to see Shah Rukh Khan’s son Abram Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and v=even Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan.

There are videos going viral of these starkids who were spotted performing in their school and the audience are falling in love with these starkids and are loving their performances too. We saw Aaradhya Bachchan and Abram Khan performing skit while Taimur was also performing.

Check out these viral videos below:

As we can see the adorable performances of the starkids and also the love that they are getting in the comment section. We can see how Abram khan did the famous Shah Rukh Khan pose and the audience noticed Aaradhya Bhachchan’s forehead for the first time as it’s always covered.

Also read -Awesome! Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur amazed everyone with their stellar performance on the Annual Day

What do you think about these starkids? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Gauri Khan AbRam Khan Taimur Ali Khan Aaradhya Bachchan starkids annual performances Bollywood kids Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 13:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: Wow! The parrot from Vallabhgarh calls Tara ‘Princess’
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: OMG! Pashminna and Raghav meets at the police station
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Exclusive! My character is full of layers and there is not a single moment where Seerat comes across as dull: Roopam Sharma on being a part of Teri Meri Doriyaann
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. Post the track of Rumi kidnapping Sahiba and...
Oh No! Asim Riaz’s cryptic post on being lonely amid breakup with Himanshi Khurana leaves fans worried
MUMBAI: Asim and Himanshi met on Bigg Boss 13 and fell in love. The couple recently announced their break up due to...
Gone Viral! Check out the adorable performances of Abram Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Taimur Ali Khan, check it out
MUMBAI: With a good flow of content in both movies and OTT series, it seems that the year has been really smooth and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Yashraj gets angry with Garry, Reveals the reason behind revenge on the Brar family
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Abram
Gone Viral! Check out the adorable performances of Abram Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Taimur Ali Khan, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Aww! Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam wins hearts with his adorable performance at his school annual day function, strikes his father’s signature pose
Aishwarya
Shocking! "Why they came in a separate cars, also Aishwarya looks little irritated and disgusted" netizens reacts on the new video as Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan arrived for a function
Anup Ghosal
RIP! Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer Anup Ghosal passes away in Kolkata at 77
Aishwarya Rai
Awesome! Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur amazed everyone with their stellar performance on the Annual Day
Rhea Chakraborty
Must Read! Actor Rhea Chakraborty challenges the CBI lookout circular in the Bombay High Court in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Sunny Singh
Interesting! Sunny Singh’s latest movie Risky Romeo shoot wrapped up, check out the deets inside