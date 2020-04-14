News

Good to have a reality check: Saif Ali Khan to Sara Ali Khan on Love Aaj Kal failure

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal was one of the most awaited films of 2020. However, the movie failed to impress the audiences. However, both Sara and Kartik took it in their stride.

And in a recent interview with Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan, he was asked about his reaction to the movie not doing well. Saif went on to say how he did message her to check if she is alright but added that it is a romantic and nice fatherly notion to hold your daughter's hand through a hardship. He said that he did not think it was needed. He further added that she is tough and smart and she gets things. He revealed how he told her, 'you have to go through this.'

Saif also went on to add how he wonders if he would talk to his mother about his failure on the professional front and said how she hasn't really talked about it and added that parents want to help and they are here. However, he did say that this is something one has to go through, and sometimes, it is good to have a reality check.

