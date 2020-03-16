Good News! Actors Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani bag Dharma Productions’ This project

 Karan Johar even wrote a thank you note acknowledging the news and welcomed him to the Dharma family. Shraddha Arya too shared pictures of being ‘Johrified’. She wrote, “All in A Day’s Work @karanjohar.”

MUMBAI: Also read: Explosive! Karan Johar falls in trouble as Kartik Aaryan’s fans demand legal action against the filmmaker

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles and is backed by Dharma Productions. The announcement of the film was made a while back but it seems like the cast is still being finalized.

Karan Johar is known for his exquisite array of films that have more often than not starred A-list actors and B-town biggies. Soon, he is bringing to us his new film and we are sure the audience is eagerly waiting for the same.

Popular TV actors, Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya have bagged roles in the same film and shared the news. Arjun Bijalani took to Instagram to share his excitement about being a part of a Dharma film. He wrote, “Finally had the opportunity to shoot with the one and only @karanjohar sir. I sincerely appreciate your warmth, love & guidance. Glad that I could be a part of this magical film.”

Karan Johar even wrote a thank you note acknowledging the news and welcomed him to the Dharma family. Shraddha Arya too shared pictures of being 'Johrified'. She wrote, "All in A Day's Work @karanjohar."

She shared a glimpse of her vanity room on the Dharma set, and the hamper which was gifted to her by the one and only Karan Johar himself and received a letter from him that welcomed her in the Dharma family. Shraddha currently essays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya.

Also read: Koffee With Karan Season 7: Shocking! Ananya Panday reveals the shocking reason why she ignores Tara Sutaria

Credits: The Indian Express

