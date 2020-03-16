Good News! After turning down Don 3, Shah Rukh Khan signs two action movies apart from Pathaan, Dunki and Jawaan

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his Bollywood comeback with Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s directorial Jawaan

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 12:05
movie_image: 
Good News! After turning down Don 3, Shah Rukh Khan signs two action movies apart from Pathaan, Dunki and Jawaan

MUMBAI: After staying away from the big screen for around 5 years, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a king-sized comeback with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. On the other hand, the actor is rumored to have turned down Don 3. But fans might be excited to know that their favorite star has reportedly signed 2 more films.

Also Read: Hats-Off! Aryan Khan protects Shah Rukh Khan when a crazy fan tries to hold the superstar’s hand for a selfie

In fact, it’s learnt that the actor has locked not 1 but 2 films. Both films are planned for release in 2024 and belong to the action genre. The films are said to be high on commercial value but fans might need to wait for a long time for announcements.

If we take a look at a lineup of upcoming films, SRK’s focus is on doing big action entertainers. He is working with directors Siddharth Anand and Atlee, making sure that his films won’t fall short on commercial elements.

Also Read: Unbelievable! Shah Rukh Khan refused to do Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, and here is the reason

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in YRF’s Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023. After Pathaan, the actor will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan. Scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023, the film will mark Khan’s pan-India debut. After Atlee’s film, Khan will be seen in a dream collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in the form of Dunki, which releases on 22nd December 2023.

Credit: Koimoi

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Dunki Jawaan Don 3 Farhan Akhtar Atlee Rajkumar Hirani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 12:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bravo! Rakhi Sawant in full spirits with beau Adil Khan Durrani ahead of surgery, See Insta video
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has been admitted to the hospital for a surgery. The actress-dancer shared a dance...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya and Pushpa Impossible for have a MAHASANGAM
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Sony SAB is one channel...
UNBELIEVABLE! Meet the BEST ACTOR on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its not Pranali Rathod or Harshad Chopda
MUMBAI : Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed...
Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy and the whole team of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan rejoice as the show completes 100 episodes
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a mature romance based in modern-day...
WOAH! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocks one year, actor Nakuul Mehta shares celebration video
MUMBAI: It is a great day for the fans and makers of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as it has completed one year of...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj looks at Vanraj’s hand, turns insecure
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocks one year, actor Nakuul Mehta shares celebration video
WOAH! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 clocks one year, actor Nakuul Mehta shares celebration video
Latest Video