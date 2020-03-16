Good News! After turning down Don 3, Shah Rukh Khan signs two action movies apart from Pathaan, Dunki and Jawaan

MUMBAI: After staying away from the big screen for around 5 years, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a king-sized comeback with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. On the other hand, the actor is rumored to have turned down Don 3. But fans might be excited to know that their favorite star has reportedly signed 2 more films.

In fact, it’s learnt that the actor has locked not 1 but 2 films. Both films are planned for release in 2024 and belong to the action genre. The films are said to be high on commercial value but fans might need to wait for a long time for announcements.

If we take a look at a lineup of upcoming films, SRK’s focus is on doing big action entertainers. He is working with directors Siddharth Anand and Atlee, making sure that his films won’t fall short on commercial elements.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in YRF’s Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023. After Pathaan, the actor will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan. Scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023, the film will mark Khan’s pan-India debut. After Atlee’s film, Khan will be seen in a dream collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in the form of Dunki, which releases on 22nd December 2023.

Credit: Koimoi