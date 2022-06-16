Good News! Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah is rumoured to get married with her boyfriend

Anurag Kashyap is a Bollywood filmmaker known for his films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Bombay Velvet, Dev D and many others

2022-06-16
Good News! Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah is rumoured to get married with her boyfriend

MUMBAI: Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire are dating for quite some time. However, their recent social media post gives a major hint that the couple may get hitched anytime soon.

Yesterday Aaliya posted a number of romantic images to her official Instagram account, including one in which the two are seen locking lips passionately following which her boyfriend posted pictures giving a strong hint that they would soon be married to make their relationship official.

“Happy 2 Year Anniversary to this sweet angel who I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything! I am so grateful for all of the joy you bring me each day and the space you give me for me to grow + be myself! Oh how I love you, and sincerely look forward to the day I put a ring on your finger,” wrote Shane

Earlier the pretty social media star shared a few pictures and a video about how she spent the weekend. She met actor Kalki Koechlin and her two-year-old daughter Sappho. Kalki is the ex-wife of her father and Sappho is her daughter from her boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has made a name for herself in the world of social media. She is a vlogger and shares regular updates about her life.

Thu, 06/16/2022 - 18:12

