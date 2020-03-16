Good News! Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover to welcome first child

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are reportedly expecting their first child together. Reportedly, the duo will be making an official announcement soon. A source informed the news portal that the actors are in a 'very happy space' and are excited to become parents soon.

Bipasha and Karan are one of the most loved couples in B-town. After working together in the film 'Alone', Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been all about mushy love forever. The couple never misses a chance to paint the town red with their mushy love and their social media posts are proof of it. Be it enjoying the lockdown together to giving glimpses of their beach vacation, dinner dates and more, Bipasha and Karan’s romantic posts often make the fans go aww.

Bipasha got a special surprise from her main man which had left her beaming with joy. In her recent Instagram post, Bipasha shared a video made by Karan capturing her special moments from their wedding, beach vacations and more. But this isn’t all. The video came with a special background song as Karan Singh Grover was heard singing James Arthur’s Say You Won't Let Go for his ladylove.

The couple also co-starred in the thriller web series 'Dangerous', also featuring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

