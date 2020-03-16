Good News! Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover to welcome first child

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in April 2016 and are expecting their first child soon, although a formal announcement is yet to be made

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 15:36
movie_image: 
Good News! Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover to welcome first child

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are reportedly expecting their first child together. Reportedly, the duo will be making an official announcement soon. A source informed the news portal that the actors are in a 'very happy space' and are excited to become parents soon.

Also Read: Much-in-Love! Karan Singh Grover showers love on Bipasha Basu with THIS special anniversary gift

Bipasha and Karan are one of the most loved couples in B-town. After working together in the film 'Alone', Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been all about mushy love forever. The couple never misses a chance to paint the town red with their mushy love and their social media posts are proof of it. Be it enjoying the lockdown together to giving glimpses of their beach vacation, dinner dates and more, Bipasha and Karan’s romantic posts often make the fans go aww.

Also Read: Much-in-Love! Karan Singh Grover showers love on Bipasha Basu with THIS special anniversary gift

Bipasha got a special surprise from her main man which had left her beaming with joy. In her recent Instagram post, Bipasha shared a video made by Karan capturing her special moments from their wedding, beach vacations and more. But this isn’t all. The video came with a special background song as Karan Singh Grover was heard singing James Arthur’s Say You Won't Let Go for his ladylove.

The couple also co-starred in the thriller web series 'Dangerous', also featuring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Bollywood movies Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover Alone Raaz Qabool Hai Jism Corporate Race TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 15:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive! Karan Johar falls in trouble as Kartik Aaryan’s fans demand legal action against the filmmaker
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is churning out fresh episodes of Koffee With Karan every Thursday and giving us a gist into the...
Naagin 6: Exclusive! After Rishabh's death, will Rehaan and Ritesh too pass away?
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Good News! Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover to welcome first child
MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are reportedly expecting their first child together....
Shocking! Fahmaan Khan expresses anger over fan clubs who have crossed the line with the actor
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Imlie : Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally calls Fahmaan Khan her true love
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Mukta Dhond teases fans with a cryptic still from 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'!
MUMBAI: Star Plus is gearing up to launch its much anticipated show 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'. The story revolves around a...
Recent Stories
Good News! Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover to welcome first child
Good News! Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover to welcome first child
Latest Video