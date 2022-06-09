Good News! THIS child artist from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black is all set to make her Bollywood debut as lead with Hari Om film

MUMBAI: Ayesha Kapur who played Rani Mukerji's younger version in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black starring Amitabh Bachchan has grown up to be a beautiful woman and is all set to make her Bollywood debut as lead in her upcoming film Hari-Om.

Ayesha, 28, has been working on her Hindi diction for nearly 6 months with Kulvinder Bakshish, the language coach who also trained Aamir Khan in Punjabi for Laal Singh Chaddha. She has also been doing workshops together with the film's actor Anshuman Jha.

Ayesha said in a statement that she was excited about getting back into acting and shooting for Hari Om. She will be seen sharing space with veteran actors like Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Manu Rishi Chaddha.

Ayesha Kapur has been doing stunning photoshoots and sharing the same on social media. She looks confident and ready to shine on the big screen.

Ayesha Kapur is eager to start her work alongside a powerful cast. She will begin her first schedule in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The film will wrap in December with the final schedule which has to be shot in the winters.

While Ayesha is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, it would be interesting to see how she would portray her role as a lead, just the way she aced her role in Black as a child artist.

