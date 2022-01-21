Good News! Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer ‘RRR’ is going to release on THIS date, deets inside

MUMBAI : SS Rajamouli was all gearing up for the theatrical release of his period drama, RRR fronted by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, on January 7, however, the Omicron threat forced the makers to delay their plans. Ever since then, there have been ample speculations around the new date of this mega-budget epic. Reportedly, the makers have finally zeroed in on a release date, as RRR is all set to release during the festive weekend of Eid i.e. April 29, 2022.

The film team was contemplating on various dates - February 25, March 25, and Eid - according to our sources, and they have finally locked the lucrative festive date of Eid for their biggie. The Eid holiday aside, the team of RRR will also benefit from the ‘Labour Day’ and Maharashtra Day holiday on May 1, though that falls on a Sunday.

Interestingly, the same date has been decided despite it being blocked by two Bollywood biggies – The Ajay Devgan directed ‘Runway 34’, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’.

RRR is touted to be the biggest film of Indian cinema, with a budget of over Rs 450 crore. It also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key appearances. It brings together two of the biggest stars from the Telugu industry – Jr. NTR and Ram Charan – and is expected to set new benchmarks at the ticket window. It’s a story written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, set in the Pre-Independence era.

Credit: Pinkvilla



