Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Insta post sparks pregnancy rumours, See post

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently having a gala time in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons- Taimur and Jeh. She’s also making sure to keep her fans updated about what she’s up to in London. But according to the recent social media post, rumors strike if Laal Singh Chaddha actress is expecting baby no 3 with Saif Ali Khan.

Neither media reports nor netizens' assumptions, it’s just Bebo’s latest photo with a fan that got suspicious. Bebo’s latest pic posing with a fan while standing alongside her husband seems to flaunt her baby bump. Wearing a black tank top, the actress is seen pouting for a photo as she looks pretty.

Now talking about her pictures shared on her biggest fan club, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen posing cleverly for them. In a couple of pics, she’s seen hiding her belly behind husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena tied the knot with Saif in 2012 and welcomed their first baby Taimur in December 2016 followed by their Jeh in Feb 2021.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan while Saif Ali Khan has Adipurush co-starring Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha in the pipeline.

