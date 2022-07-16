Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Insta post sparks pregnancy rumours, See post

Kareena Kapoor Khan who will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha is currently enjoying vacations with family in London

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 12:47
movie_image: 
karreena

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently having a gala time in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons- Taimur and Jeh. She’s also making sure to keep her fans updated about what she’s up to in London. But according to the recent social media post, rumors strike if Laal Singh Chaddha actress is expecting baby no 3 with Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read: Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan is a FITNESS FREAK and these pictures are the PROOF

Neither media reports nor netizens' assumptions, it’s just Bebo’s latest photo with a fan that got suspicious. Bebo’s latest pic posing with a fan while standing alongside her husband seems to flaunt her baby bump. Wearing a black tank top, the actress is seen pouting for a photo as she looks pretty.

Now talking about her pictures shared on her biggest fan club, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen posing cleverly for them. In a couple of pics, she’s seen hiding her belly behind husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor.

Also Read: Shocking! Karan Johar dropped Kareena Kapoor Khan from Kal Ho Naa Ho and the reason will leave you in splits

Kareena tied the knot with Saif in 2012 and welcomed their first baby Taimur in December 2016 followed by their Jeh in Feb 2021.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan while Saif Ali Khan has Adipurush co-starring Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha in the pipeline.

Credit: koimoi

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Taimur Ali Khan Jeh Ali Khan Adipurush Vikram Vedha Laal Singh Chaddha
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 12:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa fame Nisha Gupta to enter Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani starrer Channa Mereya
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is constantly keeping you updated about all the latest happenings in the showbiz world. A lot of...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Hina Khan approached to be part of the show?
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Exclusive! Colours to come up with a new show titled “Start-Up Ka Baap” which will be similar on the lines of “Shark Tank”
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
SUPERB! Channa Mereya's Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani aka Aditya and Ginni are keeping up with this FUN trend and we can't take our eyes off them
MUMBAI : Star Bharat recently rolled out a brand new show Channa Mereya. The show stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani...
Naagin 6: OMG! Not Rishabh, THIS person desires to have Pratha at any cost
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Recent Stories
karreena
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Insta post sparks pregnancy rumours, See post
Latest Video