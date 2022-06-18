Good News! Kartik Aaryan to team up with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for an upcoming project

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking the success of Anees Bazmi directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 10:50
movie_image: 
Kartik-imtiyaz

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali were spotted together on Friday outside the latter’s office and soon after speculation doing rounds of their collaboration for the future project. Kartik and Imtiaz as the two have already worked together in Love Aaj Kal, which also features Sara Ali Khan.

Also Read: Oops Moment! Ex-couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan spotted together, netizens call it a DISASTER

Meanwhile a source from the film industry revealed, "It is true that Kartik and Imtiaz are planning to do a film together and they are currently working on getting it finalised. The subject of this new film will be in the same space that Imtiaz's stories are usually based in. It's going to be the kind of film that Imtiaz loves to make. It will be different and yet is expected to be one of the biggest films of the calendar year."

Although there is no official confirmation but it is believed that Imtiaz Ali could start this film very soon. Not too long ago, there was speculation that Imtiaz was making a film on the late Punjabi folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila and that Chamkila's son wanted Kartik and Sara to play the role of his parents in the film.

Also Read: OMG! This is how Varun Dhawan reunited Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar

In the recent past, ex-lovers Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted together at an event. However, the duo felt uncomfortable to pose for the paps together and that was quite visible on their faces.

Credit: Etimes

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Kartik Aaryan Imtiaz Ali Love Aaj Kal Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Highway Shehzada Sara Ali Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 10:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ajay Nagrath aka Adi opens up on his love for FOOD, says he loves home-cooked food and his mom's dishes are a huge hit on the sets of the show
MUMBAI: Ajay Nagrath is brilliantly playing the role of Aditya Shekhawat aka Adi in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade...
Good News! Kartik Aaryan to team up with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for an upcoming project
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali were spotted together on Friday outside the latter’s office...
Anupama : OMG! Samar and Toshu make Pakhi understand and request her to change her behaviour
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
SHOCKING TWIST! Virat agrees to SURROGACY, Paakhi announces that she will marry him and give the baby in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Miin
MUMBAI: The further episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see Virat and Sai going for counselling.Virat and Sai...
BIG Update! Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan owns a Women’s Cricket Team, deets inside
MUMBAI: Following  the big announcement of his cricket team collaborating with a USA MLC T20 to build a 'world-class'...
Exclusive! Milind Manek roped in for Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most successful and loved shows on television. It is among the top 5 shows when...
Recent Stories
Kartik-imtiyaz
Good News! Kartik Aaryan to team up with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for an upcoming project
Latest Video