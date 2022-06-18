Good News! Kartik Aaryan to team up with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for an upcoming project

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali were spotted together on Friday outside the latter’s office and soon after speculation doing rounds of their collaboration for the future project. Kartik and Imtiaz as the two have already worked together in Love Aaj Kal, which also features Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile a source from the film industry revealed, "It is true that Kartik and Imtiaz are planning to do a film together and they are currently working on getting it finalised. The subject of this new film will be in the same space that Imtiaz's stories are usually based in. It's going to be the kind of film that Imtiaz loves to make. It will be different and yet is expected to be one of the biggest films of the calendar year."

Although there is no official confirmation but it is believed that Imtiaz Ali could start this film very soon. Not too long ago, there was speculation that Imtiaz was making a film on the late Punjabi folk singer, Amar Singh Chamkila and that Chamkila's son wanted Kartik and Sara to play the role of his parents in the film.

In the recent past, ex-lovers Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted together at an event. However, the duo felt uncomfortable to pose for the paps together and that was quite visible on their faces.

