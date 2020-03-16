Good News! ‘Love Story 2050’ fame Harman Baweja is all set to welcome first child with wife Sasha Ramchandani

MUMBAI: The Baweja family is all smiles as Bollywood actor Harman Baweja and his wife Sasha, are expecting their first child. A source close to Baweja's told us, "Sasha is 4 months pregnant and the baby is expected to arrive in December." However, no official announcement has been made yet by the couple.

Also Read:

Stunning! Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in absolutely unrecognizable in THIS web show

Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani tied the knot on 21st March 2021 in an intimate wedding in Kolkata as per Sikh rituals. The wedding was attended by the couple’s families and close friends. Sasha is an integrative nutrition health coach. She runs an Instagram page called Better Balanced Self, which is a health and wellness page.

It is time for merriment in the Baweja family as the couple are expecting their first child. Needless to say, it is a happy moment for the parents-to-be and the Baweja family.

Also Read:

Exclusive! Karishma Tanna and Harman Baweja to star in upcoming Netflix show

Harman Baweja made his acting debut with Love Story 2050 (2008) alongside Priyanka Chopra. The film failed at the box office. Harman then went on to work in films like Victory, Dhishkiyaaon and Ashutosh Gowariker’s What’s Your Raashee, also with Priyanka. His last appearance as an actor was in 2016’s Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur.

Credit: Pinkvilla